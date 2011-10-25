Your Girlfriend Or Boyfriend Might Be Spying On You With Your Phone

Ummm, I am not sure what is going on here…
As I was reading articles yesterday on Business Insider, I came across this gem of an ad “Spy on Girlfriend or Boyfriend on Phone”.
I shutter to think where this link leads to… but it worries me.
I am curious what Business Insider thinks about this and do they even know these types of ads are being served.
As a contributor, I wouldn’t want “Spy on your girlfriend on her phone” next to any of my posts.
As a reader this distracts me and creates a. As a internet user concerned about my privacy – THIS DISTURBS ME.
Please be aware and tweet this to out!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.