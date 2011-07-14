FYI: LinkedIn Is Using Your Photo And Your Actions In Social Advertising

I discovered this little secret today and want to make sure you are aware of it.



LinkedIn is automatically opting you into their social advertising, and may be using your image and actions within advertising on their site. Yes, this is shocking to me.

Take this as a warning because as LinkedIn gets larger they might start to extend their ad network out onto other properties and I want to make sure I am not involved (unless I have consented to it).

Probably good to check into this now if you didn’t already. Here is where to go and what you will read (Image below):

Settings > Account > Manage Social Advertising >

Message:

LinkedIn may sometimes pair an advertiser’s message with social content from LinkedIn’s network in order to make the ad more relevant. When LinkedIn members recommend people and services, follow companies, or take other actions, their name/photo may show up in related ads shown to you. Conversely, when you take these actions on LinkedIn, your name/photo may show up in related ads shown to LinkedIn members. By providing social context, we make it easy for our members to learn about products and services that the LinkedIn network is interacting with.

(Checked Box) – LinkedIn may use my name, photo in social advertising.

The box was auto-checked for me. Obviously, I wouldn’t have gone into my account and chosen for my image and actions to be used in their advertising. I unchecked it.

Have I been under a rock or did I miss this announcement? Shouldn’t we have a say in this type of activity before they default it checked? Anyone else know of this?

Pass this onto others so they can take precautions to preserve their privacy.

