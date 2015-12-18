O.J. Simpson contemplates suicide in the new teaser for FX's true-crime series with Cuba Gooding, Jr.

One thing we know for sure: FX’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” won’t hold back on the drama. Or at least that’s the impression given by the show’s newest teaser.

There are a lot of tears and breakdowns in just 30 seconds of footage from the upcoming dramatized series about the Simpson murder case.

For example, O.J. Simpson (Cuba Gooding, Jr.) clutches a gun and leans into the corner of Kim Kardashian’s bedroom. Her father and Simpson attorney (and friend) Robert Kardashian (David Schwimmer) then yells, “Do not kill yourself in Kimmy’s bedroom!”

In another scene, prosecutor Marcia Clark (Sarah Paulson) has buckled under all the pressure.

This is serious melodrama.

FX is hoping for another hit from “American Horror Story” co-creator Ryan Murphy with the upcoming true-crime anthology show.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” the limited series will take a look at the O.J. Simpson trial from the perspective of the lawyers. It will explore the chaotic behind-the-scenes dealings and manoeuvring on both sides of the court and how the LAPD’s history with Los Angeles’ African-American community affected the trial.

John Travolta, Courtney B. Vance, and Selma Blair also star on the series, which premieres on February 2, 2016.

Watch the teaser below:

