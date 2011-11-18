This USB Stick Is Actually A Dual-Core Computer

Photo: Laptop Mag

FXI Technologies has unveiled a USB stick that turns any screen into an Android-based computer, reports Laptop Mag.Its internals aren’t too bad either — it packs a dual-core 1.2-GHz Samsung Exynos ARM CPU, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI-out, and a microSD card slot.



It’s pretty much a Galaxy S II without the ability to make phone calls.

It currently runs Android 2.3 and future versions will be able to run the ARM version of Windows 8.

Called “Cotton Candy” due to how little it weighs, the device is still in the early stages of development and isn’t ready for release.

FXI hasn’t said anything specific about pricing except that it will cost “considerably less than $200.”

