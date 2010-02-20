Meet The New Kings Of Wall Street: FX Traders

FX traders trade the Euro

Everyone is obsessed with what’s happening in currencies these days, so this makes sense: Matthew Lynn of Bloomberg declares FX traders the new kings of Wall Street.Three reasons why:



The sovereign-debt crisis

The demise of the dollar

The creation of new reserve currencies

Wall Street trends move in decades, he argues. M&A was hot in the 1980s, venture capitalism in the 1990s, and hedge funds in the 2000s.

Now all anyone talks about is the dollar, and so the folks who can save you a fraction of a fraction of a penny when trading them are going to be very important.

Maybe this year the JPMorgan currency trader Christmas party will have better drinks than free bud light >

(Via WallStreetOasis)

