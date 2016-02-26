Tom Hardy is savage in the first trailer for his new FX series from Ridley Scott

Oscar-nominated Tom Hardy, who was in “The Revenant” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” last year, rides the line between London gentleman and savage on the event series for FX “Taboo.”

The cable network released the first trailer for “Taboo,” which shows Hardy rubbing some very powerful men the wrong way as he tries to fulfil the mysterious legacy his father left for him.

Hardy, who stars in and executive-produces the series, plays James Keziah Delaney. It’s 1814, and he’s returning to London after 10 years in Africa and believed dead by those who knew him. In defending his father’s legacy against his enemies, James finds himself in a face-off against the most powerful trading firm at the time, the East India Company.

“I am a very dangerous man to know,” Hardy’s James says in the trailer, which shows a lush and dark side of London in the early 19th century, a time when Britain and America were at war.

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”), Jonathan Pryce (“Pirates of the Caribbean”), and Oona Chaplin (“The Hour”) also star on “Taboo.”

The series, which boasts “Blade Runner” director Ridley Scott as an executive producer, is set to debut in 2017.

Watch the vicious-looking trailer below:

