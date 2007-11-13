FX Renews "Damages" In Spite of Strike

FX gave its legal drama “Damages” a hefty two-year renewal, despite the fact that the Hollywood writers are on strike and parent company News Corp. has informed the writer-producers known as show runners that they, too, won’t be getting a paycheck if they don’t come to work.

“Damages,” starring Glenn Close and Ted Danson, was a critical fave but delivered slim ratings, averaging 2.5 million viewers an episode according to Nielsen. Nevertheless, it was one of the most-recorded shows on TV, with 22% of its viewers watching on DVRs.

The deal calls for two more 13-episode seasons, the first of which begins shooting in New York early next year, provided the writer’s strike is resolved by then. It’s the first show renewal since the writer’s strike began a week ago.

