FX just renewed its animated comedy 'Archer' for three more seasons

FX Networks H. Jon Benjamin voices Sterling Archer in ‘Archer.’

The former spies in FX’s “Archer” will live to see another day — three more seasons, in fact.

The cable network announced Tuesday that it would renew the hit animated comedy for three more seasons, putting the series through the 10-season landmark.

Each of those three seasons will have eight episodes. “Archer’s” eighth season will return in early 2017.

“Archer” revolves around a former spy agency turned private investigation firm and the lives of its employees.

“We can’t say enough about what Adam [Reed, the show’s creator], Matt [Thompson, the show’s executive producer] and the entire ‘Archer’ team at Floyd County have done to keep this series so insanely funny and vital through seven seasons,” Nick Grad, FX president of original programming, said. “The move to Los Angeles this past season as private detectives was just the latest twist in ‘Archer’s’ legendary exploits and the next three seasons will to be just as amazing and unpredictable. We are thrilled to continue making great TV with our friends and colleagues at Floyd County.”

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates.

