FX boss says he can't understand why Netflix is making so many shows

FX president John Landgraf has no idea why Netflix has increased its original show production to such a high level.

There’s “a huge increase in scripted series being driven by the streaming services, and much more than any other service by Netflix, which has at this point has premiered and/or announced 71 scripted series,” Landgraf said during Tuesday’s Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills.

For reference, Landgraf said, “That’s more than the announced future output of HBO, Showtime, Starz, and FX combined.”

FX has something like 17 shows currently and Landgraf believes he may be able to keep up with 20 or 21 maximum.

“You could give me all the money in the world and I couldn’t supervise 71 shows the way I do ours,” he said.

Landgraf said jokingly that Netflix can’t expand its shows exponentially, because “the entire surface of planet would be covered with their shows.”

Joking aside, Landgraf said he is a fan of Netflix shows, pointing to the Aziz Ansari comedy “Master of None.” And he said he was “stunned” that FX recently beat the streaming service for Emmy nominations.

“We broke our own basic cable record with 56 Emmy award nominations, the FX brand behind only HBO in all of television,” he said. “That Emmy nomination total, which once again is more than Netflix’s, is stunning to me.”

During January’s TCA press tour, Landgraf made headlines when he blasted Netflix for their secrecy around viewing numbers.

