FX May Split Off New FXX, Targeting Younger Viewers

News Corp. may split the successful FX network into two networks, with the new one, FXX, focusing more on 20somethings and comedy.The new network could replace Fox Soccer, the Los Angeles Times said. Broadcasting & Cable reported the possible name and focus of the new channel.



“We’re constantly evaluating our programming offerings and this is just one notion we have considered over the past year or so,” a Fox spokesman told TheWrap.

The move would make sense given the vast content available to FX, said Brad Adgate, director of research for Horizon Media.

“They’re probably going to get more viewers with a second entertainment network,” he told TheWrap. “Why not create a second?”

If Fox Soccer becomes FXX, Fox could potentially air its games on the new network it is developing to compete with ESPN, Adgate noted.

News Corp. also has the movie channel FXM.

The possible split for FX comes as the company has dramatically increased its content in recent seasons. Besides dramatic hits like “Justified,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “American Horror Story,” it also airs comedies including the highly rated “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and the acclaimed “Louie.”

The network is also building a late-night lineup with “Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell” and “BrandX With Russell Brand.”

The split would follow the successful approach of other conglomerates. NBC Universal has USA, Bravo and E!, among other cable stations, while Turner airs its dramas on TNT and comedies on TBS. AMC Networks is taking a similar approach, airing dramas on AMC and developing new ones for Sundance as IFC focuses on comedy.

