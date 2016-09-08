The

dollar is sliding.

The US dollar index is down by 0.3% at 94.65 as of 7:31 a.m. ET.

On Wednesday, the Fed released its latest Beige Book. It noted that the economy is still expanding at a modest pace, inflation is “slight,” and labour markets in most districts remained tight.

Separately, initial jobless claims will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:34 a.m. ET.

The euro is up 0.5% at 1.1290 against the dollar ahead of the European Central Bank’s meeting. Expectations are for the central bank to hold its key interest rate at -0.40% and possibly signal an extension of its quantitative easing program beyond the currently scheduled end in March 2017.

