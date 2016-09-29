The yen is tumbling

The

Japanese yen is tumbling.

The currency is down 0.8% at 101.47 per dollar as of 7:19 a.m. ET.

Earlier in the day, data showed that Japan’s retail sales fell 2.1% year-over-year in August, below expectations of a 1.8% drop. On a month-over-month basis, retail sales fell by 1.1% in August.

This was the first drop in three months.

“Admittedly, retail sales have not been a particularly good guide to changes in overall consumer spending,” noted Marcel Thieliant in note to clients. “Tomorrow’s data on ‘core’ household spending have done a better job.”

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:35 a.m. ET:

The Russian ruble is down 0.2% at 63.1644 per dollar after surging by 1.3% on Wednesday, getting close to 63.0000 per dollar, following the OPEC deal announcement. And that’s notable because, as Bloomberg’s Ksenia Galouchko pointed out: “The last time it traded at that level President Vladimir Putin warned his prime minister that the currency’s strength needed to be watched. The remarks sparked a 6 per cent tumble over the next two weeks.”

