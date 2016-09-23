The pound is tumbling

The

British pound is tumbling.

The currency is down 0.9% at 1.2962 against the dollar as of 7:28 a.m. ET.

Earlier in the day, data from the Institute for Public Policy Research showed that jobs openings in the finance industry in the UK are down 10.1% since the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:31 a.m. ET.:

The US dollar index is little changed ahead of Markit US Manufacturing PMI, which will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

is little changed ahead of Markit US Manufacturing PMI, which will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The euro is flat at 1.1217 against the dollar. Notably, according to preliminary PMI data released by IHS Markit on Friday, France’s economy is doing better than Germany’s for the first time since 2012.

is flat at 1.1217 against the dollar. Notably, according to preliminary PMI data released by IHS Markit on Friday, France’s economy is doing better than Germany’s for the first time since 2012. The Russian ruble is up 0.3% at 63.4978 per dollar.

is up 0.3% at 63.4978 per dollar. The Japanese yen is little changed at 100.81 per dollar.

