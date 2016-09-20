The ruble is sliding

The

Russian ruble is sliding.

The currency is down by 0.5% at 64.9531 per dollar as of 7:27 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is down by 1.1% at $45.45 per barrel.

Separately, data released on Monday suggests that the Russian consumer continues to struggle.

Retail sales fell by 5.1% year-over-over in August, compared to July’s revised down 5.2%. Plus, real wages contracted by 1.0% year-over-year in August.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as 7:45 a.m. ET:

The Japanese yen is little changed at 101.91 per dollar ahead of the Bank of Japan’s meeting. The Japan Times reports that there’s been growing speculation the bank will tweak its bond-buying program to include the purchase of more short-term bonds in an effort to steepen the yield curve. ” We do not feel that the BoJ has any bazookas in its arsenal to shock the markets even if it were to ease tomorrow,” wrote Deutsche Bank strategist Taisuke Tanaka in a note to clients. “As we have already seen this year, a BoJ easing is unlikely to have any sustained downward impact on the yen if the US economic momentum is waning.”

