The ruble is surging

The

Russian ruble is surging.

The currency is up by 0.8% at 64.5873 per dollar as of 7:34 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, prices of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, are up 1.3% at $46.37 per barrel.

Separately, the ruling United Russia party has secured about 54% of the votes in the latest elections, and will take over about three-quarters of the 450 seats in the parliament.

Notably, turnout was at a record low of 47.8%, a significant drop from 2011’s turnout of 60%, according to figures cited by the BBC.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as 7:45 a.m. ET:

The US dollar index is down by 0.2% at 95.89 ahead of the NAHB Housing Market Index, which will be released at 10 a.m. ET. Separately, Fed fund futures data compiled by Bloomberg shows just a 20% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark interest rate at Wednesday’s meeting. The data shows a 55.2% probability of at least one rate hike by the end of 2016.

is down by 0.2% at 95.89 ahead of the NAHB Housing Market Index, which will be released at 10 a.m. ET. Separately, Fed fund futures data compiled by Bloomberg shows just a 20% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark interest rate at Wednesday’s meeting. The data shows a 55.2% probability of at least one rate hike by the end of 2016. The British pound is up by 0.4% at 1.3047 against the dollar. Separately, it seems more likely that London will lose its “passporting rights” with a Brexit. Jens Weidmann, the president of Germany’s central bank, says London-based banks will lose their right to operate in the European Union if Britain leaves the EU because they are “tied to the single market and would automatically cease to apply if Great Britain is no longer at least part of the European Economic Area.”

is up by 0.4% at 1.3047 against the dollar. Separately, it seems more likely that London will lose its “passporting rights” with a Brexit. Jens Weidmann, the president of Germany’s central bank, says London-based banks will lose their right to operate in the European Union if Britain leaves the EU because they are “tied to the single market and would automatically cease to apply if Great Britain is no longer at least part of the European Economic Area.” The Australian dollar is up by 0.7% at 1.3166 per dollar. Notably, Australia’s stock market opened 90 minutes late.

is up by 0.7% at 1.3166 per dollar. Notably, Australia’s stock market opened 90 minutes late. The euro is little changed at 1.1160 against the dollar.

is little changed at 1.1160 against the dollar. The Japanese yen is up by 0.4% at 101.86 per dollar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.