The dollar's firmer ahead of the jobs report

The

dollar is a bit firmer ahead of the jobs report.

The US dollar index is up 0.2% at 96.98 as of 7:31 a.m. ET.

Via Bloomberg, here’s what Wall Street is forecasting:

Nonfarm payrolls: +172,000

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Average hourly earnings month-on-month: +0.3%

Average hourly earnings year-on-year: +2.6%

Average weekly hours worked: 34.4

Change in manufacturing payrolls: -4,000

Check out the full preview ahead of the report here.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:37 a.m. ET:

The British pound flash-crashed overnight by over 6% to 1.1378 against the dollar in Asian trade. It has since recovered some of its losses and is now down by 2.2% at 1.2338 against the greenback. Additionally, British manufacturing production rose 0.2% month-over-month in August, below expectations of a 0.5% increase.

flash-crashed overnight by over 6% to 1.1378 against the dollar in Asian trade. It has since recovered some of its losses and is now down by 2.2% at 1.2338 against the greenback. Additionally, British manufacturing production rose 0.2% month-over-month in August, below expectations of a 0.5% increase. The Japanese yen is up by 0.3% at 103.66 per dollar.

is up by 0.3% at 103.66 per dollar. The Russian ruble is down by 0.5% at 62.4069 per dollar.

is down by 0.5% at 62.4069 per dollar. The euro is little changed at 1.1139 against the dollar.

