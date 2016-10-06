The dollar is inching up

The

dollar’s stronger.

The US dollar index is up by 0.2% at 96.36 as of 7:31 a.m. ET.

“…we think it is notable that the dollar’s firmer tone is happening alongside a rise in interest rates,” wrote Marc Chandler, the global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. “Yields on the two and 10-year Treasury has risen four consecutive sessions coming into today.”

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:43 a.m. ET.

The British pound is down by 0.6% at 1.2675 against the dollar. The pound has tumbled by almost 2% against the dollar this week. Sterling’s fall began after Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday set a firm date for triggering Article 50, which would begin the official process of Britain leaving the European Union.

The Japanese yen is down by 0.2% at 103.69 per dollar. Notably, the dollar has gained against the yen for eight consecutive sessions.

The Russian ruble is hovering around 62.3569 per dollar as prices for Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, remain around $51.88 per barrel.

The euro is down by 0.2% at 1.1187 against the dollar.

The Australian dollar is is down by 0.5% at .7582 per dollar.

