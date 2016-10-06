The dollar is inching up

The
dollar’s stronger.
The US dollar index is up by 0.2% at 96.36 as of 7:31 a.m. ET.
“…we think it is notable that the dollar’s firmer tone is happening alongside a rise in interest rates,” wrote Marc Chandler, the global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. “Yields on the two and 10-year Treasury has risen four consecutive sessions coming into today.”
As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:43 a.m. ET.
- The British pound is down by 0.6% at 1.2675 against the dollar. The pound has tumbled by almost 2% against the dollar this week. Sterling’s fall began after Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday set a firm date for triggering Article 50, which would begin the official process of Britain leaving the European Union.
- The Japanese yen is down by 0.2% at 103.69 per dollar. Notably, the dollar has gained against the yen for eight consecutive sessions.
- The Russian ruble is hovering around 62.3569 per dollar as prices for Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, remain around $51.88 per barrel.
- The euro is down by 0.2% at 1.1187 against the dollar.
- The Australian dollar is is down by 0.5% at .7582 per dollar.
