The

Swedish krona is diving.

The currency is down by 0.7% at 8.9818 per dollar as of 7:41 a.m. ET.

Earlier, the Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, held rates at -0.50%, as economists were expecting.

The bank’s governor Stefan Ingves said that the possibility of further easing has increased, and that the bank would not raise rates until 2018.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:44 a.m. ET:

The British pound is little changed at 1.2255 against the dollar after the Office for National Statistics reported that the British economy grew by 0.5% in the third quarter, above expectations of 0.3%. “There is little evidence of a pronounced effect in the immediate aftermath of the [Brexit] vote,” ONS Chief Economist Joe Grice said in a statement on Thursday. (Although, it’s worth keeping in mind that Brexit itself has not actually happened yet.)

The US dollar index is little changed at 98.58 ahead of durable goods and initial jobless claims, which will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Moreover, pending home sales will be out at 10 a.m. ET.

The Russian ruble is little changed at 62.8474 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.6% at $50.28 per dollar.

