The Japanese yen is trickling down

Japanese yen keeps tricking down.

The currency is down by 0.3% at 104.52 per dollar as of 7:40 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Japanese stocks climbed to near five-month highs.

The Topix index ticked up for the second day in a row, and finished at the highest level since May 31.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:42 a.m. ET:

The euro is little changed at 1.0882 against the dollar after being in the red earlier in the day. The Germany's Ifo Business Climate survey rose to 110.5 in October — the highest print since April 2014. "The upturn in the German economy is gathering impetus," Prof. Dr. Clemens Fuest, President of the Ifo Institute, wrote in the report.

The Russian ruble is up by 0.3% at 62.0275 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.3% at $51.60 per barrel.

The US dollar index is little changed at 98.71 ahead of the FHFA Home Price Index, which will be out at 9 a.m. ET and consumer confidence, which will be out at 10 a.m. ET.

The Australian dollar is up by 0.3% at .7639 per dollar.

