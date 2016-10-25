The Japanese yen is trickling down

The
Japanese yen keeps tricking down.
The currency is down by 0.3% at 104.52 per dollar as of 7:40 a.m. ET.
Earlier, Japanese stocks climbed to near five-month highs.
The Topix index ticked up for the second day in a row, and finished at the highest level since May 31.
As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:42 a.m. ET:
- The euro is little changed at 1.0882 against the dollar after being in the red earlier in the day. The Germany’s Ifo Business Climate survey rose to 110.5 in October — the highest print since April 2014. “The upturn in the German economy is gathering impetus,” Prof. Dr. Clemens Fuest, President of the Ifo Institute, wrote in the report.
- The Russian ruble is up by 0.3% at 62.0275 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.3% at $51.60 per barrel.
- The US dollar index is little changed at 98.71 ahead of the FHFA Home Price Index, which will be out at 9 a.m. ET and consumer confidence, which will be out at 10 a.m. ET.
- The Australian dollar is up by 0.3% at .7639 per dollar.
NOW WATCH: LIZ ANN SONDERS: The most unsettling outcome for the markets would be a surprise Trump win
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.