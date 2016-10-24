The dollar is ticking down

The

dollar is starting out the week slightly down.

The US dollar index is down by 0.2% at 98.55 as of 7:40 a.m. ET.

“The pullback is modest,” noted Marc Chandler, the global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. But “the dollar is lower against most major and emerging market currencies.”

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:41 a.m. ET:

The euro is up by 0.1% at 1.0896 against the dollar after Markit’s flash composite PMI figure for the eurozone came in at 53.7 in October, up from September’s 52.6. Germany powered the region as its composite print came in at 55.1, up from September’s 52.8.

