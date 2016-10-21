The euro dropped to its lowest level since March

The

euro dropped its lowest level since March after the European Central Bank said it

wouldn’t taper policy anytime soon.

The currency is down by 0.4% at 1.0890 against the dollar as of 7:43 a.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 2:29 p.m. ET:

The US dollar index is up by 0.2% at 98.52 on a quiet day for data. Baker Hughes, however, will release its weekly rig count at 1 p.m. ET.

The British pound is down by 0.4% at 1.2210 against the dollar. "It is becoming clear that Sterling has been enveloped by political uncertainty with hard Brexit jitters ensuring prices remain depressed," said Lukman Otunuga of FXTM.

The Russian ruble is up by 0.2% at 62.3500 per dollar, while Brent crude oil is up by 0.8% at $51.77 per barrel.

The Japanese yen is up by 0.2% at 103.70.

