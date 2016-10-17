The euro is ticking up

The

euro is slowly climbing up after inflation data.

The currency is up by 0.3% at 1.0999 against the dollar as of 7:43 a.m. ET.

Earlier, data showed that eurozone CPI rose by 0.4% year-over-year in September, in line with expectations.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:45 a.m.:

The Chinese yuan is at a 6-year low against the US dollar. The People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s mid-point at 6.7379, weaker than previous fix of 6.7157 and the last traded price of 6.7271 on Friday.

The British pound is down by 0.2% at 1.2159 against the dollar. "Given that the market focus remains firmly on the Brexit it is a surprise that the pound hasn't seen a more dramatic drop (yet) this morning," Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx, said in an email.

The US dollar index is virtually unchanged at 97.96 ahead of Empire State Manufacturing, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, and industrial production, which will cross the wires at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The Russian ruble is up by 0.1% at 62.8931 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.4% at $52.17 a barrel.

The Japanese yen is little changed at 104.12 per dollar.

