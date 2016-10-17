The euro is ticking up

The
euro is slowly climbing up after inflation data.
The currency is up by 0.3% at 1.0999 against the dollar as of 7:43 a.m. ET.
Earlier, data showed that eurozone CPI rose by 0.4% year-over-year in September, in line with expectations.
As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:45 a.m.:
- The Chinese yuan is at a 6-year low against the US dollar. The People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s mid-point at 6.7379, weaker than previous fix of 6.7157 and the last traded price of 6.7271 on Friday.
- The British pound is down by 0.2% at 1.2159 against the dollar. “Given that the market focus remains firmly on the Brexit it is a surprise that the pound hasn’t seen a more dramatic drop (yet) this morning,” Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx, said in an email.
- The US dollar index is virtually unchanged at 97.96 ahead of Empire State Manufacturing, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, and industrial production, which will cross the wires at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The Russian ruble is up by 0.1% at 62.8931 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.4% at $52.17 a barrel.
- The Japanese yen is little changed at 104.12 per dollar.
