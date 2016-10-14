The

dollar is climbing.

The US dollar index is up by 0.3% at 97.81 as of 7:31 a.m. ET.

“The USD has broken out of its consolidation pattern developed since March,” wrote a Morgan Stanley team led by Hans W. Redeker.

“Long-term DM sovereign issuance activity has helped steepen yield curves and with DM labour markets tightening and key raw-material prices moving higher, investors seem to conclude that global deflationary pressures have abated somewhat for now,” they continued. “Steeper DM curves are pushing low-yielding currencies down and the USD up.”

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:33 a.m. ET:

The euro is down by 0.4% at 1.1011 against the dollar. Earlier, Spanish CPI rose by 0.2% year-over-year in September, below expectations of 0.3%. Meanwhile, Italian CPI fell by 0.2% month-over-month in September, in line with expectations.

