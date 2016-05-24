The British pound is one fire -- here's what's happening in FX

Good morning!

The British pound is stronger by 0.9% at 1.4607 against the dollar at 7:46 a.m. ET.

This follows a new poll conducted by the ORB for the Daily Telegraph, which suggests that “Remain” is building a big lead in the Brexit vote.

55% of respondents said they back staying in the EU, compared to just 42% who said they want to leave.

The referendum will take place on June 23.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard:

The US dollar index is stronger by 0.2% at 95.41. Notably, the greenback may have more room to advance this year and next, as investors factor in a more active Federal Reserve and better-performing economy. “We believe we have seen the lows for the year,” a Deutsche Bank team wrote last week. “We still see the Fed as an important market driver and do not believe the dollar up-cycle is over. We remain dollar bulls, particularly against Asia and China FX.”

