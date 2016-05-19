The dollar keeps getting stronger -- here's what's happening in FX

Good morning!

The US dollar is stronger after the latest Fed minutes flabbergasted the markets.

Most folks effectively ruled out a rate hike in June, but the latest minutes suggested that the FOMC could raise its benchmark interest rate next month — if the economic data warrant it.

The dollar index is stronger by 0.2% at 95.25 as of 7:43 a.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard:

The British pound is stronger by 0.2% at 1.4628 after the latest retail sales data came in strong. Retail sales surged by 1.3% in April, above expectations of a 0.5% rise, while core retail sales rose by 1.5%, topping expectations of a 0.6% rise.

The euro dipped to 1.1197 against the dollar for a split second — the first time it weakened below 1.1200 since March. It bounced up slightly to 1.1202 moments later.

The Russian ruble is down by 0.6% at 66.3835 per dollar as oil prices continue to tumble. Brent crude oil is down by 2.3% at $47.82.

Both the Australian dollar and the Canadian dollar are weaker against the dollar. The former is down by 0.4% at 0.7200 against the greenback, while the latter is weaker by 0.5% at 1.3096 per dollar.

The Indonesian rupiah closed down by 1.1% at 13,609.0 per dollar ahead of Thursday's rate decision. Bank Indonesia left its policy on hold as it gets ready to switch its key policy rate from the reference rate to the seven-day reverse repo rate. "The switch to the new policy rate is due to be made on 19th August. Until then we see little prospect of BI making any further cuts to its reference rate," noted Capital Economics' Gareth Leather.

The Malaysian ringgit closed weaker by 0.5% at 4.0913 per dollar ahead of the latest monetary policy meeting, at which the central bank kept its policy rate on hold at 3.25%. Notably, this was Muhammad Ibrahim's first monetary policy meeting as governor of the bank. "Mr Muhammad was promoted from the position of deputy governor, and his appointment is widely considered as a signal of continuity. We continue to expect rates will be kept on hold for the rest of the year," argued Capital Economics' Krystal Tan in a note to clients.

The Japanese yen is stronger by 0.3% at 109.82 per dollar.

