The dollar keeps creeping up -- here's what's happening in FX

Good morning!

The US dollar continues to creep higher, up 0.2% at 94.27 as of 7:45 a.m. ET.

The currency is mixed against the majors while the markets remain pretty quiet this morning.

“The most puzzling aspect of the gains this past week is the fact that they have come despite markets maintaining their dovish Fed outlook,” observed Marc Chandler, the global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, in a note to clients this morning.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard:

The Philippine peso strengthened 0.7%, the most in sox weeks, to 46.77 per dollar as of 3:25 p.m. in Manila after Rodrigo Duterte won the presidency. His controversial comments and lack of a clear economic agenda spooked investors in the days leading up to the election, but he aimed to ease some of those concerns on Monday as he named potential cabinet members and said it was time to start a process of “healing,” according to Bloomberg.

The Japanese yen is weaker by 0.8% at 109.23 per dollar after Japan's finance minister said the US doesn't object to Japan's FX policy. The yen reached as low as 109.27 earlier in the day, the weakest level since April 28.

The Chinese yuan ended unchanged at 6.5161 after consumer prices rose 2.3% year-over-year in April, below the forecast of a 2.4% gain. Most notably, the price of pork, a major staple food in China, spiked 33.5% year-over-year. BI UK's Will Martin notes that demand for pork has surged in recent years as China's population grows and gets richer, however, farmers can't keep up. Beijing will reportedly respond by releasing over 3,000 tonnes of frozen pork reserves into the market.

The Brazilian real is stronger by 0.4% at 3.5013 after a topsy-turvy political night. On Monday afternoon, the currency got demolished following reports that the head of Brazil's lower house annulled the vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff. Ultimately, however, impeachment proceedings will continue, according to Bloomberg. "Brazil's political theatre is verging on farce," noted Chandler in his note to clients.

The euro is little changed at 1.1375 after Germany's trade surplus swelled to a record high of €20.6 billion in March. The data showed German exports within the European Union totaled €62.6 billion while imports from the bloc reached €53.9 billion. In other eurozone news, Greece has been offered debt relief if it makes good on all of the reforms it has promised its creditors.

