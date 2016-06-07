The Australian dollar's spiking -- here's what's happening in FX

Good morning!

The Australian dollar strengthened by as much as 1.1% to .7446 per dollar after the central bank suggested there won’t be a rate cut anytime soon.

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark interest rate at a record-low of 1.75%.

“Taking account of the available information, and having eased monetary policy at its May meeting, the board judged that holding the stance of policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with sustainable growth in the economy and inflation returning to target over time,” the RBA said in its statement.

However, the bank also warned that a stronger Aussie dollar could complicate things.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 8:16 a.m. ET:

The dollar is little changed at 93.96 in the aftermath of Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s speech on Monday. Notably, although she expressed concern about Friday’s jobs report, she once again argued that a rate hike would be appropriate if data continued to firm going forward. Separately, it looks like Hillary Clinton clinched the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

