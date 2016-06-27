The yen is climbing

Good morning!

The Japanese yen is up by 0.6% at 101.66 per US dollar amid continued disarray in the markets, which followed Britain’s vote to leave the EU.

The yen is generally considered to be a safe-haven currency, and so investors tend to pull into the currency when things get rocky.

However, this is bad news for Japan, as a stronger yen is a big blow to the government’s plan to jump start the economy.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:34 a.m. ET:

The British pound has been hit the hardest since the Brexit vote. The pound is down by 3.5% at 1.3206 against the dollar. Separately, George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by better against the pound in 1992, didn’t bet against the currency this time around.

has been hit the hardest since the Brexit vote. The pound is down by 3.5% at 1.3206 against the dollar. Separately, George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by better against the pound in 1992, didn’t bet against the currency this time around. The euro is down by 1.0% at 1.1002 against the dollar.

is down by 1.0% at 1.1002 against the dollar. The Chinese yuan fell to a 6-year low against the dollar after the People’s Bank of China weakened the currency’s reference rate per dollar by 0.9% to 6.6375, the steepest devaluation since last August.

fell to a 6-year low against the dollar after the People’s Bank of China weakened the currency’s reference rate per dollar by 0.9% to 6.6375, the steepest devaluation since last August. The Australian dollar is down by 0.7% at .7411 against the dollar following concerns over China’s currency fixing.

is down by 0.7% at .7411 against the dollar following concerns over China’s currency fixing. The US dollar index is up 1.0% at 96.39 ahead of several data points. Goods trade balance for May crosses at 8:30 a.m. ET, Markit’s flash services PMI for June at 9:45, and the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for this month at 10:30.

