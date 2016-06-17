The ruble's strengthening on oil

Good morning!
The Russian ruble is surging as oil prices gain for the first time in 7 days.
The currency is up by 1.1% at 65.0880 per dollar while Brent crude oil is up by 2.2% to $48.23 per barrel as of 7:31 a.m. ET.
As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard:
- The euro is stronger by 0.4% at 1.1265 against the dollar after the latest data showed that wages in the eurozone grew by 1.8% year-over-year in the first quarter.
- The British pound is up by 0.7% at 1.4297 against the dollar. Separately, the EU referendum campaigns have been suspended following the killing of Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox.
- The Japanese yen is little changed at 104.23 per dollar. On Thursday, Japan’s finance minister pumped up his rhetoric about a stronger currency after the yen reached up to 103.55 per dollar.
- The US dollar index is weaker by 0.2% at 94.38 ahead of data on building permits and housing starts.
