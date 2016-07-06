The yen is surging

Good morning!

The Japanese yen is surging, getting as high as 100.22 per dollar around 6:30 a.m. ET.

The currency backtracked slightly by 7:43 a.m. ET, sitting up 1.2% for the day at 100.50 per dollar.

“Yet despite the gains in the yen, there did not appear to be any verbal intervention by Japanese officials,” observed Marc Chandler, the global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, in a note to clients.

“On the margins, this may be emboldening some participants, but there can be no doubt that officials are frustrated by the yen’s strength.”

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard:

The British pound is weaker by 0.5% at 1.2960 against the dollar, hitting another fresh 31-year low. The currency dipped as low as 1.2798 overnight.

