The dollar is tumbling

Elena Holodny
Screen Shot 2016 07 28 at 7.44.42 AMInvesting.com

The dollar is weaker in the aftermath of the Fed’s Wednesday decision to hold rates again.

The US dollar index is down by 0.5% at 96.59 as of 7:37 a.m. ET.

Notably, there was a bit of a discrepancy between how economists interpreted the Fed’s recent statement and how the market did. The former group took it as a signal that the Fed is prepping for its next hike, while Fed fund futures suggest at 45.2% chance of a December rate hike (compared to 49.2% on Wednesday morning).

Separately, it’s another quiet day for data in the US economy. Initial jobless claims and the trade balance will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:37 a.m. ET:

  • The Russian ruble is down by 0.9% at 66.5301 per dollar after the latest data from the Economy Ministry showed that Russia’s economy shrank by 0.6% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier. That would be the smallest contraction since the country dipped into a recession last year.
  • The euro is up by 0.2% at 1.1083 against the dollar. Earlier in the day, Germany’s unemployment change came in at -7,000, better than expectations of -3,000, and the unemployment rate sat unchanged at 6.1%.
  • The Japanese yen is stronger by 0.6% at 104.75 per dollar.
  • The British pound is down by 0.4% at 1.3166 against the dollar.

NOW WATCH: Brexit campaigners take to the water in bizarre flotilla battle

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.