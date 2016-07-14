The Japanese yen is tanking

Good morning!

The Japanese yen is plunging after some buzz that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might be thinking about going for helicopter money.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Thursday that Etsuro Honda, Abe’s key adviser, said that former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, who met with several Japanese leaders in Tokyo earlier this week, floated the idea of perpetual bonds.

The yen is weaker by 1.0% at 105.56 per dollar as of 7:34 a.m. ET.

For what it’s worth, Reuters’ Chief Markets Correspondent Jamie McGeever tweeted earlier today that,”USD/JPY +5% this week, on track for biggest weekly rise since 1999, 6th biggest since Bretton Woods end in early 70s.”

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard this morning:

The British pound is on fire after the Bank of England held rates at 0.5% for the 88th straight month. Most analysts were expecting the BoE to cut rates down to 0.25% in light of the June 23 Brexit vote. The pound is stronger by 1.8% at 1.3377 against the dollar.

is on fire after the Bank of England held rates at 0.5% for the 88th straight month. Most analysts were expecting the BoE to cut rates down to 0.25% in light of the June 23 Brexit vote. The pound is stronger by 1.8% at 1.3377 against the dollar. The Australian dollar is stronger by 0.5% at .7646 against the dollar after the Australian jobs report. The country’s economy added 7,900 jobs in June, which, although it missed the expected 10,000 figure, is still notable given that full-time employed surged by 38,400 while part-time employment fell by 30,500.

is stronger by 0.5% at .7646 against the dollar after the Australian jobs report. The country’s economy added 7,900 jobs in June, which, although it missed the expected 10,000 figure, is still notable given that full-time employed surged by 38,400 while part-time employment fell by 30,500. The US dollar index is little changed at 96.06 ahead of initial jobless claims and PPI, which will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET.

is little changed at 96.06 ahead of initial jobless claims and PPI, which will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET. The euro is stronger by 0.6% at 1.1157 against the dollar.

NOW WATCH: Brexit campaigners take to the water in bizarre flotilla battle



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.