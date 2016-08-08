The ruble is surging

The

Russian ruble is surging as oil prices tick up.

The currency is up 1.90 at 64.9088 per dollar as of 7:53 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Brent crude is trading up 1.8% at $45.05 a barrel.

Separately, all 18 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg agree that the Central Bank of Russia’s decision to let the ruble free float is a long-term positive for the economy.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:49 a.m. ET.

The Japanese yen is down 0.6% at 102.40 per dollar. Separately, Amazon Japan’s offices were raided on suspicion of antitrust practices.

is down 0.6% at 102.40 per dollar. Separately, Amazon Japan’s offices were raided on suspicion of antitrust practices. The US dollar index is up by 0.2% at 96.38 ahead of a quiet data day.

is up by 0.2% at 96.38 ahead of a quiet data day. The Australian dollar is up by 0.3% at .7637 per dollar.

NOW WATCH: Brexit campaigners take to the water in bizarre flotilla battle



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.