The ruble is surging

The
Russian ruble is surging as oil prices tick up.
The currency is up 1.90 at 64.9088 per dollar as of 7:53 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Brent crude is trading up 1.8% at $45.05 a barrel.
Separately, all 18 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg agree that the Central Bank of Russia’s decision to let the ruble free float is a long-term positive for the economy.
As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:49 a.m. ET.
- The Japanese yen is down 0.6% at 102.40 per dollar. Separately, Amazon Japan’s offices were raided on suspicion of antitrust practices.
- The US dollar index is up by 0.2% at 96.38 ahead of a quiet data day.
- The Australian dollar is up by 0.3% at .7637 per dollar.
