The

dollar is sliding ahead of Friday’s jobs eport.

The US dollar index is down by 0.2% at 95.59 as of 7:24 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the US economy added 180,000 nonfarm jobs in July, and that the unemployment rate dipped to 4.8%.

And what the data says about the US economy will become increasingly significantly as we get closer to the presidential election in November, as Business Insider’s Akin Oyedele noted.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 12:06 p.m. ET.

The British pound is up by 0.4% at 1.3165 against the dollar. Separately, Goldman Sachs said it may have to “restructure” parts of its UK business in the post-Brexit environment.

