The pound is climbing

British pound is up.

The currency is stronger by 0.4% at 1.3136 against the dollar as of 7:42 a.m. ET.

Earlier, data showed that nationwide home prices rose 0.6% month-over-month in August, suggesting that they have yet to show any impact from the June Brexit vote.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:46 a.m. ET:

The Japanese yen is down by 0.3% at 103.28 per dollar. Separately, Japan is thinking of dropping its tax breaks for men with wives to encourage women to work.

is down by 0.3% at 103.28 per dollar. Separately, Japan is thinking of dropping its tax breaks for men with wives to encourage women to work. The euro is little changed at 1.1136 against dollar after data from Eurostat showed that consumer prices in the eurozone rose 0.2% year-over-year in August, below the forecasted 0.3%.

is little changed at 1.1136 against dollar after data from Eurostat showed that consumer prices in the eurozone rose 0.2% year-over-year in August, below the forecasted 0.3%. The US dollar index is little changed at 96.09 ahead of several data points. ADP Employment will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, and Chicago PMI will cross the wires at 9:45 a.m. ET. Then, at 10 a.m. ET, pending home sales are due out.

is little changed at 96.09 ahead of several data points. ADP Employment will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, and Chicago PMI will cross the wires at 9:45 a.m. ET. Then, at 10 a.m. ET, pending home sales are due out. The Canadian dollar is little changed at 1.3100 per dollar ahead of Canadian GDP data, which crosses the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET. Separately, Canada will reportedly apply to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Japan and the US are the two major economies not represented at the bank.

