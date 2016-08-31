The pound is climbing

The
British pound is up.
The currency is stronger by 0.4% at 1.3136 against the dollar as of 7:42 a.m. ET.
Earlier, data showed that nationwide home prices rose 0.6% month-over-month in August, suggesting that they have yet to show any impact from the June Brexit vote.
As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:46 a.m. ET:
- The Japanese yen is down by 0.3% at 103.28 per dollar. Separately, Japan is thinking of dropping its tax breaks for men with wives to encourage women to work.
- The euro is little changed at 1.1136 against dollar after data from Eurostat showed that consumer prices in the eurozone rose 0.2% year-over-year in August, below the forecasted 0.3%.
- The US dollar index is little changed at 96.09 ahead of several data points. ADP Employment will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, and Chicago PMI will cross the wires at 9:45 a.m. ET. Then, at 10 a.m. ET, pending home sales are due out.
- The Canadian dollar is little changed at 1.3100 per dollar ahead of Canadian GDP data, which crosses the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET. Separately, Canada will reportedly apply to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Japan and the US are the two major economies not represented at the bank.
