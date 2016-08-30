The Japanese yen is slipping

The

Japanese yen is tumbling.

The currency is down 0.4% at 102.31 per dollar as of 7:24 a.m. ET.

Earlier, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Japan’s unemployment rate dipped to a seasonally adjusted 3.0% in July — the lowest level since May 1995.

Moreover, Japan’s job to applicants ratio held steady at 1.37, which suggests that labour market conditions continue to tighten, noted Business Insider Australia’s David Scutt.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:28 a.m. ET:

The euro is weaker by 0.2% at 1.1165 against the dollar. Earlier, Spanish CPI fell 0.1% year-over-year in August, beating expectations of a 0.5% fall.

The British pound is little changed at 1.3098 against the dollar. The latest data showed that the number of new mortgages given out in the UK in July came in at 60,912, the lowest total in 18 months.

The US dollar index is up by 0.2% at 95.78. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index will be released at 9 a.m. ET and consumer confidence will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET.

The Russian ruble is down 0.2% at 64.8945 per dollar.

