The Aussie dollar is tumbling

Australian dollar is tumbling.

The currency is down by 0.8% at .7635 per dollar as of 7:51 a.m. ET.

Separately, RBA governor Glenn Stevens told The Australian in an interview why investors are still buying the Aussie currency.

He said that even though rates in Australia might be low by historical standards for the RBA and the Australian economy they are still attractive to foreign investors, reported Business Insider’s Greg McKenna.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:51 a.m. ET:

The British pound is down by 0.3% at 1.3013 against the dollar after the latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits in the UK unexpectedly fell by 8,600 in July; economists were expecting the tally to climb by 9,500. Additionally, the UK’s unemployment rate held at a record-low 4.9%.

The Russian ruble is stronger by 0.3% at 63.9737 per dollar ahead of several data points. PPI, retail sales, and the unemployment rate cross the wires at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Japanese yen is down by 0.4% at 100.71 per dollar

The US dollar index is down by 0.1% at 94.92. US crude-oil inventories will be announced at 10:30 a.m. ET, and the minutes from the July FOMC meeting will cross the wires at 2 p.m. ET.

