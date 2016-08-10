The

dollar is falling.

The US dollar index is down by 0.7% at 95.48.

Later in the day, the JOLTs Job Openings will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET, while crude-oil inventories will be out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:43 a.m. ET.

The British pound is up by 0.7% at 1.3089 against the dollar after the latest numbers from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research showed that growth in the UK was up 0.3% in the three months up to the end of July. By comparison, the three months to the end of June saw 0.6% growth.

The Japanese yen is up by 0.7% at 101.22 per the dollar after Japan's core machinery orders rose for the first time in 3 months. Orders rose a seasonally adjusted 8.3% month-over-month in June, surpassing the 3.4% uptick economists had forecast.

The euro is up 0.7% at 1.1187 against the dollar. Earlier, Fernch industrial production fell 0.8% month-over-month for June, below expectations of a 0.1% increase.

The Brazilian real is little changed at 3.1465 per dollar after Brazil's Senate voted early on Wednesday to indict President Dilma Rousseff on charges of breaking budget laws and put her on trial in an impeachment process.

The Russian ruble is up 0.4% at 64.5228 per dollar.

