Japan stunned the markets -- Here's what's happening in FX

The yen is on fire after the Bank of Japan stunned the markets.

The Japanese yen is up by 3.0% at 108.09 per dollar as of 7:28 a.m. ET. This is the biggest surge since last August, back when China was dealing with financial turmoil.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the BOJ held its asset-purchase program at an annual rate of about 80 trillion yen in an 8-to-1 vote. Economists were expecting the bank to increase the size of the program.

Additionally, the bank help its key interest rate at -0.10% and lowered its growth and inflation forecasts for the next coupe of years.

“The Bank of Japan’s decision to forgo additional easing today came as a major disappointment to markets and resulted in a sharp appreciation of the yen,” wrote Capital Economics’ Marcel Thieliant. “Amid sluggish growth and moderating price pressures, we still think that more monetary stimulus will be announced before long, most likely in July but perhaps as soon as June.”

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard:

The New Zealand dollar is stronger by 1.5% at 1.4380 per dollar after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said further rate cuts might be necessary. The bank held rates at 2.25%, as expected.

