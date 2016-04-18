The Russian ruble is getting crushed after oil talks in Doha ended without a deal -- Here's what's happening in FX

Good morning!

Things in FX are topsy-turvy after the meeting of oil producers in Doha, Qatar ended without a deal.

Petro currencies like the Canadian dollar and Russian ruble both fell in the aftermath, while the yen, often considered a safe-haven, has seen considerable strength.

Here’s the scoreboard as of 8:00 a.m. EST on Monday, April 18:

The Russian ruble is down 2% at 67.7204 per dollar after reaching as low as 68.2950 earlier in the day.

is down 2% at 67.7204 per dollar after reaching as low as 68.2950 earlier in the day. Similarly, the Canadian dollar is weaker by 0.8% at 1.2913 per dollar on the heals of the Doha meeting. Brent crude is weaker by 3.20% around $41.72 per barrel.

is weaker by 0.8% at 1.2913 per dollar on the heals of the Doha meeting. Brent crude is weaker by 3.20% around $41.72 per barrel. The Japanese yen is stronger by 0.5% at 108.22 per dollar. “Foreign-exchange traders sought the safety of Japan’s currency as the diplomatic failure threatens to send crude back toward the 13-year lows reached in February,” writes Bloomberg’s Candice Zachariahs.

is stronger by 0.5% at 108.22 per dollar. “Foreign-exchange traders sought the safety of Japan’s currency as the diplomatic failure threatens to send crude back toward the 13-year lows reached in February,” writes Bloomberg’s Candice Zachariahs. Meanwhile, the Brazilian real is stronger by 0.6% at 3.5305 as President Dilma Rousseff inches closer and closer to impeachment. On Sunday, she lost an impeachment vote in Brazil’s lower house of Congress by a tally of 314-to-110, according to Reuters. Next up, Brazil’s upper house of Congress. If the Senate agrees to proceed with the impeachment, Rousseff will be suspended until her trial concludes.

is stronger by 0.6% at 3.5305 as President Dilma Rousseff inches closer and closer to impeachment. On Sunday, she lost an impeachment vote in Brazil’s lower house of Congress by a tally of 314-to-110, according to Reuters. Next up, Brazil’s upper house of Congress. If the Senate agrees to proceed with the impeachment, Rousseff will be suspended until her trial concludes. The British pound is weaker by 0.2% at 1.4177. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows the UK just saw its worst quarter for M&A deals since 2010, in part due to the looming Brexit threat.

is weaker by 0.2% at 1.4177. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows the UK just saw its worst quarter for M&A deals since 2010, in part due to the looming Brexit threat. The Chinese yuan closed off 0.1% after the National Bureau of Statistics showed that home prices in China gained in 62 of 70 cities tracked by the government.

closed off 0.1% after the National Bureau of Statistics showed that home prices in China gained in 62 of 70 cities tracked by the government. The dollar index is little changed at 94.59. NAHB Housing Market Index, aka the homebuilder sentiment, will be out later at 10 a.m. EST.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.