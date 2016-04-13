The Russian ruble's having another good day -- Here's what's happening in FX

Good morning!

The biggest mover in FX as of Wednesday, April 13 as of 8:15 a.m. ET is the Russian ruble, which is stronger for a fourth day in a row.

The ruble is up 0.4% at 65.486 per dollar around 11:00 a.m. Moscow-time. Wednesday’s advance has brought the total gain over the last four days to 3.9%. It’s now back down to 65.6683 per dollar.

The currency is now the second-best performer among EMs this year, according to Bloomberg.

The ruble’s appreciation comes after Russia’s oil minister Alexander Novak confirmed he held production freeze talks with Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi.

“Now I do not want to comment prematurely on what will be discussed on April 17 in Doha. Let’s wait for the consultations,” Novak told Russian news agency TASS. “The talks were held yesterday, this is a fact, but I will not announce the decision beforehand.”

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard for FX:

The euro is weaker by 0.7% after the latest data showed that euro-area industrial production declined by 0.8%, below expectations of 0.7%, in February. This was the biggest drop in 18 months.

