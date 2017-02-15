Watch the first trailer for FX's new show about one of Hollywood's most notorious feuds

Suzanne Tenner/FX ‘Feud’ stars Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis, left, and Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford.

FX just released the first trailer for its upcoming new series, “Feud,” which chronicles Joan Crawford and Bette Davis’ notorious rivalry behind the scenes of their 1962 film, “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon star as battling Hollywood divas Crawford and Davis, respectively, on the first season of “Feud.”

Debuting Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m., “Feud” is the latest from executive producer Ryan Murphy for FX, after critically acclaimed series “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story,” which followed the murder trial of O.J. Simpson.

Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, and Dominic Burgess also star on the new series.

Watch the first “Feud” trailer below:

They hated each other. And we loved them for it. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for FEUD: Bette and Joan. Premieres 3/5 on @FXNetworks. #FeudFX pic.twitter.com/trhrAdM1CP

— FEUD: Bette and Joan (@FeudFX) February 14, 2017

