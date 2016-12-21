The

Russian ruble is climbing.

The petro-currency is up by 0.7% at 61.0208 per dollar as of 7:48 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.4% at $55.55 per barrel and WTI crude is up by 0.5% at $53.55 per barrel ahead of crude oil inventory data, which will be out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Oil prices are on track to close at their best level since July 2015.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:41 a.m. ET:

The Norwegian krone is up by 0.6% at 8.564 per dollar after the Riksbank extended its bond-buying program and kept rates unchanged at -0.5%. “It was a controversial decision and could be the last efforts,” Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote. “Two of the six-member board wanted to stop the bond purchases now. One other was interested in extending the purchases, but at half the pace that was ultimately decided.”

