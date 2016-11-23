The ruble is plunging

The

Russian ruble is plunging.

The currency is down by 1.1% at 64.4040 per dollar as of 7:16 a.m. ET.

Notably, two delegates told Bloomberg that Tuesday’s OPEC talks in Vienna deferred the question of whether Iran and Iraq will join any production cuts until the November 30 meeting.

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is little changed at $49.09 per barrel.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:25 a.m. ET:

The British pound is down by 0.3% at 1.2386 against the dollar.

is down by 0.3% at 1.2386 against the dollar. The euro is little changed at 1.0617 against the dollar after Markit’s flash composite PMI figure for the eurozone — a preliminary measure of growth in the continent-wide economy — came in at 54.1 in November, an 11-month high.

is little changed at 1.0617 against the dollar after Markit’s flash composite PMI figure for the eurozone — a preliminary measure of growth in the continent-wide economy — came in at 54.1 in November, an 11-month high. The US dollar index is little changed at 101.08. “The dollar’s tone matches the consolidation in the debt market ahead of today’s slew of US data and tomorrow’s holiday,” wrote Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy, in commentary.

is little changed at 101.08. “The dollar’s tone matches the consolidation in the debt market ahead of today’s slew of US data and tomorrow’s holiday,” wrote Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy, in commentary. The Japanese yen is little changed at 111.23 per dollar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.