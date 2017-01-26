The dollar is dipping.

The US dollar index is down by 0.3% at 99.97 as of 7:51 a.m. ET.

“Participants appear to be growing increasingly frustrated with emerging priorities of the new US Administration,” Marc Chandler, the global head of currency strategy, wrote in commentary.

“They want to hear more details and discussion of the tax reform, deregulation, and infrastructure plans,” he continued. “However, the priority today is on authorizing the construction of a wall between the US and Mexico and possible action on immigration from”terror-prone” countries, according to press reports.”

Separately, the FHFA House Price Index will be released at 9 a.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:47 a.m. ET:

The Mexican peso is up by 0.4% at 21.4400 per dollar. Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told the Televisa network, “There are very clear red lines that must be drawn from the start” as he prepared to meet with US officials in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday. Asked whether the Mexican delegation would walk away from the negotiating table if the wall and remittances are an issue, Guajardo said: “Absolutely.”

