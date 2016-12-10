The US dollar is climbing

The dollar is climbing.

The US dollar index is up by 0.5% at 101.56 as of 7:43 a.m. ET.

Friday will see some data roll out, with the University of Michigan consumer confidence out at 10 a.m. ET and Baker Hughes rig count at 1 p.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:47 a.m. ET:

The euro is down by 0.6% at 1.0559 against the dollar following Thursday’s plunge, which was the largest since the UK referendum. “In the larger picture, this week’s range, roughly $1.05 to $1.0850 likely will confine the price action for the remainder of the month, though of course, thin holiday markets (after FOMC next week) could make for erratic price action,” wrote Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

The Korean won finished down 0.8% at 1,171.59 per dollar after South Korea lawmakers impeached President Park Geun-hye. Prime minister Hwang Kyo-ahn will take over until South Korea's highest court makes a final ruling.

The British pound is little changed at 1.2593 against the dollar. Separately, the UK's trade deficit narrowed to 3.8 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) in October as exports increased by 2 billion pounds and imports decreased by 1.8 billion pounds, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

The Japanese yen is down by 1.0% at 115.10 per dollar.

is down by 1.0% at 115.10 per dollar. The Russian ruble is little changed at 63.1927 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.2% at $53.99 per barrel.

