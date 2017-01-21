The dollar is hovering ahead of Trump's inauguration

The dollar is hovering ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The US dollar index is little changed at 101.26 as of 9:19 a.m. ET.

On Friday, Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America.

He will be sworn in at noon on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Keep up with the inauguration live on Business Insider here.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 9:22 a.m. ET:

The Mexican peso is up by 0.8% at 21.7734 per dollar.

The Russian ruble is little changed at 59.6709 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 2.4% at $55.45 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar is down by 0.2% at 1.3350 per dollar after a slew of disappointing data. Core CPI fell by 0.3% month-over-month in December, below forecasts of a 0.2% dip. Moreover, retail sales ticked up by 0.1% month-over-month in November, below expectations of 0.2%.

The British pound is down by 0.3% at 1.2308 against the dollar. Retail sales fell by 1.9% month-over-month in December, below expectations of a 0.1% dip.

The euro is little changed at 1.0663 against the dollar. German PPI rose by 0.4% month-over-month in December, as expected.

