The dollar is ticking up.

The US dollar index is up by 0.4% at 100.69 as of 7:47 a.m. ET.

This follows Tuesday when the currency tumbled after president-elect Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the dollar is “too strong.”

Separately, CPI will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while industrial production and the NAHB Housing Market Index will be out at 9:15 and 10 a.m. ET, respectively.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:51 a.m. ET:

The euro is down by 0.3% at 1.0679 against the dollar after data showed that consumer prices rose 1.1% in December, up from 0.6% in November. Energy saw the fastest appreciation at 2.6%.

