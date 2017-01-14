The dollar is trickling down.

The US dollar index is down by 0.4% at 101.09 as of 8:26 a.m. ET.

“The kind of momentum seen throughout the capital market in most of the fourth quarter last year has yet to return,” Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy wrote.

Additionally, Friday is looking to be a stacked data day.

Retail sales will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET, University of Michigan consumer confidence will be out at 10 a.m. ET, and Baker Hughes will be out at 1 p.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 8:15 a.m. ET:

The euro is up by 0.4% at 1.0658 against the dollar. Separately, Spanish CPI rose by 1.6% year-over-year in December, above expectations of 1.5%.

is up by 0.4% at 1.0658 against the dollar. Separately, Spanish CPI rose by 1.6% year-over-year in December, above expectations of 1.5%. The Korean won ended up by 0.8% at 1174.98 per dollar after the Bank of Korea cut its growth forecast and held rates at 1.25%, as expected.

ended up by 0.8% at 1174.98 per dollar after the Bank of Korea cut its growth forecast and held rates at 1.25%, as expected. The Russian ruble is little changed at 59.3656 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is down by 0.6% at 55.72 a barrel.

is little changed at 59.3656 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is down by 0.6% at 55.72 a barrel. The Turkish lira is down by 0.7% at 3.7869 per dollar.

is down by 0.7% at 3.7869 per dollar. The Mexican peso is up by 0.5% at 21.6728 per dollar.

is up by 0.5% at 21.6728 per dollar. The Japanese yen is up by 0.3% at 114.38 per dollar.

