The
Russian ruble is stronger.
The petro-currency is up by 1.2% at 57.7349 per dollar as of 8:02 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 1.1% at $US56.91 per barrel.
As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 8:05 a.m. ET:
- The British pound is down by 0.4% at 1.2414 against the dollar after reports that the Scottish government mightbe set to call for a second independence referendum just as Prime Minister Theresa May begins the formal process of leaving the EU by triggering Article 50.
- The US dollar index is little changed at 101.08 ahead of a busy data day. Preliminary durable goods orders will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET, pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET, and Dallas Fed manufacturing index at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The euro is up by 0.2% at 1.0584 against the dollar. Earlier, eurozone consumer confidence came in at -6.0 for February, down from the prior month’s reading of -5.0.
- The Mexican peso is up by 0.7% at 19.7794 per dollar.
NOW WATCH: We went inside a Sears and saw why the company is dying
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.