The

Russian ruble is stronger.

The petro-currency is up by 1.2% at 57.7349 per dollar as of 8:02 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 1.1% at $US56.91 per barrel.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 8:05 a.m. ET:

The British pound is down by 0.4% at 1.2414 against the dollar after reports that the Scottish government mightbe set to call for a second independence referendum just as Prime Minister Theresa May begins the formal process of leaving the EU by triggering Article 50.

The US dollar index is little changed at 101.08 ahead of a busy data day. Preliminary durable goods orders will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET, pending home sales at 10 a.m. ET, and Dallas Fed manufacturing index at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The euro is up by 0.2% at 1.0584 against the dollar. Earlier, eurozone consumer confidence came in at -6.0 for February, down from the prior month's reading of -5.0.

The Mexican peso is up by 0.7% at 19.7794 per dollar.

